Ugandan sensational Jose Chameleone to sing in Addis Ababa

Ugandan sensational Jose Chameleone along with famous African singers is set to play the 1st Pan-African Music and Cultural Exchange Festival (AMCEF) in Addis Ababa, the organizers said.

The festival will be held at the Ghion Hotel Gardens on Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th May, 2017. The main stage concert, to be held both evenings, includes well-known local and international African artists featuring Oliver Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe), Patoranking (Nigeria), Mafikizolo (South Africa), DJ Adrian (Kenya) and DJ Clock (South Africa).

AMCEF, the 1st Pan African music festival in Ethiopia, is expected to showcase an amazing array of vibrant African traditional and contemporary music, dance, art, food, fashion, main stage concert and experiential zones.

The Festival, which aims to bring Africans together in celebration of Africa Day in this annual event, is supported by the African Union, according to the statement of the organizers distributed by Ifriqiyah Media and Communications – the event PR agent.

“AMCEF has invited all 55 African countries to participate with emphasis on youth, women and children; while participation from public and private sector, the diplomatic core, and other agencies are also highly anticipated,” it said.

The Experiential Zones include dedicated zones for the kids, youth, culture, food, art and more from 10am while the main stage will offer evening entertainment for the adults 5pm onwards. Ticket prices range from 50 Birr per day for children under 10, 600 Birr for general admission and 1,000 Birr for VIP.

In Addition to Chameleone and other top African musicians, leading Ethiopian artists Jonny Ragga, Helen Berhe, Berry and Zema Habesha Traditional Group will perform, amongst others will also take part in the festival, according to SICS Media – the company which organizes the festival.

SICS Media is a company engaged in Creative Development, Advertising, and Experiential Marketing for local and international clients and has organized major projects including CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup and the Walia Seychelles Expedition.

D.Y.M.D.C. under the leadership of Dr. Desta Meghoo is best known for Pan African oriented events including Bob Marley’s 60th Birthday – Africa Unite and Embassy of Ghana – Sounds of Ghana; amongst others.