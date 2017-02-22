Lenovo top executives visit Ethiopia

The top executives of Lenovo, the top global manufacturer of computers, tablets and mobile devices, visit Addis Ababa, Ethiopia this week.

“Our objective today is to meet with already customers or potential customers and strengthening relationship with our partner in Ethiopia as awe are committed to drive growth in this country, ”said Marc E. Godin, Vice President & General Manager of Lenovo Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Commenting on the purpose of their visit.

“Though we are number one in the world, we have some ground to catch up here. Obviously this is the reason I and my colleagues are here today. The reason we are here is also to give some form of energy or momentum to that growth we want to achieve here because we have the right programs, we have the right products for the market. We are here for the long term. We have demonstrated success in many countries in this region,” he added.

With $45 billion turnover, Lenovo currently has 55,000 employees across the world and operates on the ground in 60 countries. Globally the company has around 25% market share, according to Mr. Godin.

Currently there are three large distributors of Lenovo products in East Africa including Mitsumi, in addition to system integrators and resellers at different levels. Lenovo product has been in Ethiopian market since 2005 – when it took over IBM, according to Mohammed Hilili, Lenovo General Manager for Gulf, Middle East and Africa who is also part of the business delegation.

Popular tech applications in Africa such as mobile money are estimated to be the drivers of technology use in Africa. There are many sectors where technology and ICT application can revolutionize how we do things For instance the new virtual reality will bring big value addition to education sector,” Mr. Hilili told newBusinessEthiopia.com reporter at the Sheraton Addis Hotel, where the company was conducting the meetings with partners.

Lenovo exclusives will be staying in Addis Ababa for two days meeting different potential and existing partners.