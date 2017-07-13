Ontex opens first production facility in Ethiopia

By Elias Gebreselassie –

Personal hygiene products manufacturer Ontex opened its first production plant in Ethiopia under its Canbebe brand.

Speaking at an event organized to celebrate the plant’s commencement of production on Tuesday, Dr Arkebe Oqubay, Board Chairperson of the Industrial Parks Development Corporation, said Ontex would contribute a lot for Ethiopia’s ongoing economic growth.

Renowned Ethiopian long distance runner Meseret Defar who was a guest of honor at the event said as a mother of who plans to give the best for her daughter smart, comfortable and reliable diapers are a must accessory.

“I’ve found Canbebe to be a smart choice I’ve made that gives the best performance for my daughter’s need” said Defar.

Gaelle Vilatte Communication Head at Ontex says with production facilities in 9 countries, business sales in 110 plus countries, 11,000 employees, 30 plus brands and 11,000 employees it’s got a reputation for providing top disposable hygiene solution provider>

“Ethiopia along with the likes of China is a growth market, with the launch of our production plant employing 35 local staff we aim to be the preferred company for Ethiopian consumers” she says.

The Ontex production facility producing Canbebe diapers is located in Hawassa Industrial Park 275 kms south of Addis Ababa.