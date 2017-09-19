Nissan celebrates 150 million vehicles produced globally

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has reached a new milestone with 150 million vehicles produced globally, the Japanese automobile manufacturer said.

It took 73 years for Nissan to produce its first 100 million vehicles after the company was founded in 1933, and another 11 years to build the last 50 million.

Nissan sees this achievement as the result of 84 years of continued support from all of its stakeholders worldwide. This includes employees, dealers, suppliers and local communities, as well as the numerous customers who have chosen cars produced by Nissan, according to the press statement Nissan Africa office sent to newBusinessEthiopia.com.

The Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Nishi-ku, Yokohama.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen.







Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America.

Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined annual sales of almost 10 million vehicles.