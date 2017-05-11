Monaco set to host Invest in Data Center Africa Summit

Invest in Data Center Africa Summit will host speakers from leading companies operating on both sides of the Mediterranean including Orange, Vodafone and Schneider Electric.



The summit will take place on the 7th of June, collocated at the Datacloud Europe 2017 conference in the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco. This is the prime forum for leaders, innovators and investors from Africa, Europe and beyond to meet, network and do deals, the organizers said.

“Africa is a growth story for the next decade,” commented Philip Low, Chairman, BroadGroup, the consulting company who research and produce Datacloud. “Attendees will be able to hear from and meet the leadership of companies pioneering the evolution of digital networks and critical facilities across the continent along with a financial perspective with the International Finance Corporation and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in attendance.”

The theme of internal data center and connectivity developments within Africa will be explored by speakers from data centers in Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, South Africa, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Morocco taking part in Leadership Roundtable discussions.

Companies such as Schneider Electric, Flexenclosure, Etix Everywhere, The Uptime Institute, Minkels, APL, & NxtVn who are facilitating partnerships between the African and European data center communities will exhibit at Datacloud Europe 2017.

“No forum so far has focused on this tremendous opportunity to explain the much-needed data center investment opportunity, galvanize interest and significantly impact the development of digital technologies across the continent. We hope that the Summit will better serve the unique needs of partnership and innovation from Scandinavia to South Africa” said Marcello Brescia, Africa Business Lead at BroadGroup.

Datacloud Europe 2017 is EMEA’s foremost networking and business deal making forum for data center and cloud players, their customers, investors and suppliers. Attracting 1800+ executives from more than 60 countries as well as 90+ exhibiting companies, delivering a unique networking opportunity and a chance to secure real-time deals.

Sponsor and exhibitor opportunities are now open. Take action to assure your participation in what will be the EMEA’s largest infrastructure and IT event including this highly-targeted summit for Africa.