Mettā launches second applications for African fashion product lab

Mettā, a global members’ club for entrepreneurs that connects people, calls for applications to join its second cohort of Fashion Product Lab for upcoming designers.

The 10-week programme, taking place October- November and set to culminate in a runway show in December in Nairobi is the first-of-its-kind in Africa designed to support designers and give them access to work with early stage fashion-focused technology companies to launch their brands, showcase collections and scale their businesses.







The Fashion Product Lab powered by Mettā provides designers with the resources they need to transform ideas, commercialize their concepts and build successful businesses.

Each of the 10 selected designers will participate in:

• Mentoring and collaboration from the participating fashion sector associations with Association of Fashion Designers in Kenya, Moringa School, Zumi, Umati Capital, Uwakili, Artcaffe, Metta and Nest.VC among others.

• Connections to relevant fashion technologies, business tools and innovative solutions



• Intensive curriculum tailored to the needs of early stage fashion businesses

• Meetings with senior business executives, investors, and experienced entrepreneurs

• Insightful workshops with experts and industry thought leaders

• Pitch ideas and showcase concepts at a Demo Day, where fashion retail executives, investors, and the press will be in attendance.

Metta among other aims to build a network of spaces around the world that serve as homes and meeting spots for entrepreneurs and innovators.