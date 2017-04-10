Marriott opens first property in Kenya

Marriott International enters Kenyan market opening of Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham. It will be Marriott’s first property in Kenya.

The hotel is owned by Kamcan Properties Limited and is strategically located in the upmarket suburb, close to the city center, Marriott said in its press statement today.

The hotel is also within easy access from the surrounding business areas of Westlands, Kilimani and Nairobi Central as well as from the Kenyatta International Airport and the Wilson Airport.

“Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi, Hurlingham is a significant addition to our fast growing portfolio in the region offering a perfect blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at an honest value,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

“The hotel is yet another example of our conversion friendly strategy that highlights our ability to convert hotels successfully within a short period of time and have them join our system while delivering value to our partners and creating memorable experiences for our guests in exciting new destinations.”

In East Africa alone the brand is set to open three more hotels later this year with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport, Four Points by Sheraton Dar es Salam and Four Points by Sheraton Arusha.

Designed for the modern traveler with an emphasis on approachable design and stylish comfort, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi, Hurlingham features 96 spacious and modern rooms as well as food and beverage options.

It also includes an all-day dining restaurant, a rooftop restaurant with spectacular city views and a bar and lounge where guests can experience the brand’s signature Best Brews™ program featuring an array of local beers – the ideal spot to watch sports matches and unwind with friends and colleagues.

Other hotel facilities include a fitness center, a rooftop pool and 8500 square feet of flexible meeting spaces. The hotel provides all of the brand’s defining elements including the signature Four Points bed, free bottled water in all rooms and suites, fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, and an energizing breakfast with fresh coffee that helps guests start and end the day right.

“By introducing a Four Points property, we expect to attract travelers familiar with this popular global brand and everything it has to offer,” said Vivek Mathur General Manager Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham “and we are confident that the hotel will emerge as a preferred choice for travelers looking for stylish accommodation and a relaxing atmosphere whether they are on business or on leisure.”

Marriott International is also currently developing a 365 room JW Marriott in Nairobi slated to open in 2020 which will substantially enhance Marriott International’s presence in the country.

