Maputo set to host African agribusiness summit

In two weeks over 300 visitors from 28 different countries are set to join senior government figures and leading industry executives in Maputo, Mozambique for a regional agribusiness summit.

They will all gather to discuss the technical and commercial challenges facing the fertilizer and agribusiness industries in the region. The event is a three-day conference, including a gala reception hosted by OCP Africa, and is organized by CRU (a leading, independent, global fertilizers analysis, consultancy and events business) and The African Fertilizer Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP).

The conference opens with keynote addresses from the Government of Mozambique, a former commissioner of the African Union, the Secretary General of COMESA and a representative of Ma’aden, a leading global producer of fertilizers.

The event continues with over 40 speakers from across the fertilizer agribusiness supply chain including leaders of Mozambique’s leading institutions, such as the country’s Ministry of Trade and Investment, the Association for Fertilizers (AMOFERT), the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) and the Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX).

The leaders of fertilizer production and trade from across the region will all be participating in discussions, including OCP Africa, ICL, Indorama, ETG, Farmers World and Chemplex. They will be joined by representatives of the development and investment community such as the African Development Bank, AGRA, One Acre Fund and the Alliance for Commodity Trade in East and Southern Africa (ACTESA).

“With sessions on critical issues such as how the cost of fertilizer for the regions farmers, how supply chains of agricultural inputs can be improved and how local government and international suppliers of fertilizer can work in partnership to build strong agribusiness, the event will be invaluable” said Nicola Coslett, CEO of CRU Events.

“We are pleased that the conference also has the commercial support of organisations like Ma’aden, OCP Africa, Cornelder and Bagtech who are sponsoring the conference. With a sold-out exhibition featuring EMT, Biera Logistics, euragglo, Mediterranean Fertilizers, Yargus, Nectar Group and Tessenderlo, this event will be unmissable for everybody involved in the regions fertilizer and agribusiness sectors,” she continued.

AFAP is an independent non-profit organization founded by a Partnership of African development organization. It provides services to the private and public sectors on sustainable development projects and policies focused on market-driven business solutions in fertilizer and agribusiness for agriculture productivity.

AFAP combines technical expertise with entrepreneurial innovation. AFAP adds value to the fertilizer and agribusiness value chain by building the capacity and linking African Hub-Agrodealers and Smallholder Farmers to global fertilizer and food companies, balanced crop nutrition products, technology, financing, and equipment providers in Africa.

Founded in 1969, CRU Group (which stands for Commodities Research Unit) is the leading, independent, global metals, mining and fertilizers analysis, consultancy and conference business. CRU is located in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Pittsburgh, Santiago, New York, Mumbai, Sydney, Tokyo and São Paulo; and is dedicated to providing high quality analysis and insight to its global customer base. CRU employs more than 220 expert staff, including economists, engineers, metallurgists, geologists and chemists