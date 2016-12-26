Luxurious ways of exploring the Ethiopian tradition

BY EDEN SAHLE

Known as the capital of Africa the second most populated nation next to Nigeria, Ethiopia is often cited as a land of bread and honey and a must visit in a lifetime.

In a country which stayed true to its culture and history, there is an abundance of sights, bites and nature’s extravaganza distinctively blend in over 80 ethnics with their own delicacies and tradition that will wow your stay in Ethiopia.

As the gateway to nature’s extreme creations, Ethiopia draw domestic and foreign visitors around the world. The 27th largest country in the world has all the refreshing charm and glamour that is only found in Ethiopia. This East African precious nation has quickly become the favorite for a true African adventure.

The country offers great hospitality, street celebrations, and loads of sightseeing for adventurers. It has a serious of hidden escapade opportunities in which every corner you turn to there is a lot to admire. From remarkable exotic destinations to crystal clear beaches and budget friendly and luxuries options without breaking the bank; Jumia Travel have recommendations for any and every type of traveling plan you might have in mind.

Ethiopia is fondly regarded as the most unique and beautiful nation housing the world’s amazing nature and ancient treasures. If you admire a classic hike there is a mountain known as roof of Africa at Siemen Mountain and see the wildlifes up close or you want to dip into at the healing naturally heated springs or you want to explore the ancient castles and rock hewn churches Ethiopia will never let you down.

While you explore the clean fresh air and the warm sunshine keeps you refreshed and energized. Truly Ethiopia is a country which does not need introduction.