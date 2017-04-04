London set to host Africa oil, gas summit

The city of London is set to host the 16th Africa Independents Forum, the global summit that focuses on oil and gas.

This annual gathering of Africa’s oil and gas upstream industry will take place on 24th and 25th of the coming May. The meeting is an essential platform for reviewing the state of the industry and exchanging ideas on game-changing opportunities for the future, according to the organizers.

Showcasing Africa’s premier projects and upstream operators, the forum provides plenty of scope for corporate independents, international oil, gas and energy companies and government officials to network, present their projects, propose new ventures and firm up partnerships and investment deals.

Being held around the theme of “Shaping the Continent’s Future in Upstream Oil & Gas”, this year’s programme focuses on developing and driving change in the industry. In-depth presentations provide a framework for exploring solutions that move beyond survival tactics to establish best practices that better equip the industry to weather uncertainties and withstand shocks whilst maintaining optimum performance.

This forecast upswing sets an optimistic tone for the 16th Africa Independents Forum. Confirmed speakers who will share their insights are Pade Durotoye, CEO of Oando Energy Resources; Darran Lucas, Exploration and New Ventures Director at Sasol; Erwin Kroll, Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa at OMV Upstream; Neil Ritson, Chairman of Solo Oil Plc and Oisin Fanning, Executive Chairman of San Leon Energy in Dublin.

A highlight of the forum, the 79th PetroAfricanus dinner, will be hosted by ITE at The Waldorf Hilton where Jasper Peijs, VP of Exploration Africa at BP, will address members of the PetroAfricanus Club.

Also hosted within AIF is the 8th Global Women in Petroleum & Energy Club Luncheon, co-hosted by Frontier Communications and ITE with, as guest speaker, Sandy Stash, Group VP for Safety, Sustainability and External Affairs at London’s Tullow Oil.

Organised by ITE, the forum provides excellent exposure for sponsors, exhibitors and advertisers with a number of tailored opportunities for showcasing and networking. The latest sponsor to come on board is Tullow Oil, Ophir Energy, RPS, Anadarko and Wentworth Resources, according to the organizers.