Kigali to host seventh Africa hotel investment forum  

The seventh edition of Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) is set to take place in Kigali, from October 10 – 12, 2017, the organizers said.

Like last year, the Forum runs alongside AviaDev, bringing together some of the leading executives from the world of aviation and hotels, with top government officials and politicians. Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of Bench Events, the conference organiser, said: “Our line-up this year is comprehensive and exciting – everything from sustainable development and hard economics, to first-hand practical advice from leaders in their field, plus unique networking opportunities.”

He continued: “With AviaDev, an airline route development conference, taking place simultaneously in the same venue, it’s a joint forum that provides a valuable opportunity to look at the expansion of travel across the continent from a strategic perspective.”

AHIF attracts more than 500 high-calibre executives from 45 countries making it the premier hotel investment conference in Africa. With AviaDev, the forums have already seen many new deals made.

This year, the theme for AHIF has been set as ‘Inspiring Fresh Perspectives,’. The theme is inherent within all the sessions, giving attendees a fresh perspective on existing challenges and opportunities within the market.

AHIF gets underway the evening before the official opening with roundtable discussions that address topical issues. That’s followed by speed networking where delegates can make 20 new contacts even before the conference begins.

The opening day sees the impact of global economic trends on Africa high on the agenda. How to meet the current challenges within the sector will be discussed by leading figures including Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, as well as Daniel Silke, one of the world’s most renowned futurists, from the Political Futures Consultancy.

Investment, connectivity, and security will also be explored on the first day with key figures such as Filippo Sona, Colliers International, Nizar Mawani, Rahmyn Developments and Real Estate, Adefunke Adeyemi, IATA and Ian Clarke, Control Risks.

Further highlights include detailed analyses of hotel revenue performance from Thomas Emanuel, STR and hotel development activity from Trevor Ward, W Hospitality Group – both invaluable reports for any business investing in the region.

In addition, there will be an African market focus – region by region, with senior executives who have deep local knowledge, alongside breakout sessions tackling development, operating models, costs, gaps in the market, new projects looking for finance and much more.

The last day kicks off with innovations and trends in hospitality – from international to local; mainstream to boutique. There’ll be a stakeholders’ roundtable – balancing the needs of owners and operators, plus a valuable closing session on finance, covering major transactions of the last year and new sources of funding and how to obtain it.

With a speaker line-up of over 70 senior industry professionals from leading hotel chains, consultancies, designers, local owners, AHIF provides a focused forum to meet the right decision makers and secure deals for investment projects within the region.