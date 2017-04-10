Kenya Airways, GE partner to train for Kenyan aviation students

Kenya Airways and General Electric (GE) are set to provide high tech training for Aerospace and Aviation Engineering programme students at Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

Thanks for the partnership the students can now afford hands-on training on a high-tech CF6-80A2 aircraft engine that powers Airbus A310 and Boeing 767, Kenyan Airways said.

“The CF6-80A2 engine manufactured by GE along with aviation maintenance training books, training aids, reading materials, used aircraft parts and aircraft manuals were donated today by Kenya Airways, GE and Boeing as a joint initiative to enable capacity building in aviation training schools in the region,” it said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the Technical University of Kenya, Kenya Airways, Strategy and Performance Management Director Thomas Omondi said, “Our donation today further strengthens our commitment to ensure a stronger foundation of aeronautical knowledge, skills and more experience to aviation technicians and engineers even as they prepare for job market either with us or elsewhere. We are extremely happy to support the next generation of aircraft maintenance engineers”.

On his part, Regional Sales Director for GE Aviation in Africa Dr. Rajiv Bissessur said, “As Africa’s aviation industry continues to grow, the need for skilled aviation professionals in the region is also on the rise, and GE Aviation is proud to play a role in the skill development efforts underway at the Technical University of Kenya.”

“The donated CF6 engine will enable aeronautical engineering students to experience hands-on learning with one of the most popular wide body aircraft engine in service today and increase the pool of talented aviation experts that will be needed to service the needs of the airlines in Africa and around the world.” Rajiv added.

Receiving the training equipment’s, Vice Chancellor Technical University of Kenya Prof. F.W.O Aduol hailed the partnership and said, “This donation will provide the much needed practical and research orientation to our technician and engineering students and thus increase their competitiveness. This will make us the University of Choice for aspiring aviation professionals in the region”.

TU-K is one of the three universities in sub-Saharan Africa that offers Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering.

