Juba to host great run to promote peace

In order to promote peace in a war-ravaged newest African nation, Juba, is set to host the first ever ‘Great South Sudanese Run’ on April 8, 2017, the organizers said.

It is organized in collaboration with Great Ethiopian Run and Ayesheshim Teka, an investor and resident of Juba. The Great South Sudanese Run will host a total of 5,000 participants and the length of the run will be 10 KM.

The Run will bring diverse people together and promote peace in support of the South Sudan Government’s extensive work to bringing unity and stability among its citizens in the country. Some of the Government’s efforts include organizing national dialogue and a peace prayer conference.

South Sudan, the youngest country in the world, has now begun its journey to peace and stability after its protracted struggle for freedom and is making strenuous efforts in addressing the consequences a civil war that had erupted in December 2013.

It is hoped that South Sudan will soon be out of the current challenge and move forward to achieve a sustainable peace and development. It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has played a critical role in peace making through the 1972 Agreement, the 2005 CPA Agreement and South Sudan’s independence through the IGAD Peace Process and continues to play its role in bringing peace back to the Republic of South Sudan. There is a strong foundation for furthering the relationship between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The Organizer of the biggest road race in Africa, Great Ethiopian Run has several years of experience managing such an event in Ethiopia and in other African counties including Ghana and Liberia. Its flagship event the annual Great Ethiopian Run last year saw a record of 40,000 participants.

The Great South Sudanese Run will have 5,000 participants this year and is aimed to hold an annual event to promote sport, peace and unity. The initiative for the Great South Sudan Run is an added support for the peoples of South Sudan which share blood, religion, culture and a long border with Ethiopia enjoying flourishing ties and a long history of collaboration and partnership with their brothers and sisters.

The slogan of the run is “Fund raising for famine and poverty fighting” and will also aim assist the humanitarian work to help families affected by the current famine. The program for the event has been approved by the government of the Republic of South Sudan and media announcement will be made in Juba on Thursday where Haile Gebreselasie founder and chair person of the Great Ethiopian Run will also attend.