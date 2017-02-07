Quantum Global named Best Investment Company Angola 2016

African focused investment firm Quantum Global Group were announced as the winners of the Global Banking and Finance Review award for Best Investment Company Angola 2016.

The award, which recognises excellence globally within the financial community, operates a strict assessment criterion measuring investment strategies, first-class client-advisor relations through active management and comprehensive services as well as developmental change.

Quantum Global’s Deputy Advisory Board Chairman Dr. Thomas Ladner said: “We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Investment Company Angola 2016. Our investments generate value added returns for our clients and winning this award is a testament to the commitment of our investment strategy in Angola.”

Quantum Global’s “Africa for Africa” strategy, which constitutes investing African assets back into African Markets for growth and value creation, has seen the group successfully develop its investment portfolio across the continent. The Group will pursue opportunities across its target areas (Agriculture, Timber, Mining, Healthcare, Structured Equity, Infrastructure and Hospitality) to achieve economic and social development.

“Quantum Global’s dedication to excellence throughout its investment services to maximise investment value and returns through active management and value creation is what made them stand out as the clear winner this year,” said Wanda Rich, Editor, Global Banking and Finance Review. “We look forward to seeing further industry-leading solutions from them in the years to come.”