Huawei joins AU to drive Africa’s digital transformation

Huawei joined AU in the Second Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Communication and ICT (CCICT-2) kicked-off on Monday, November 20th at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It will wrap up its activities on November 24th, The main objective of the CCICT2 is to review implementation of projects, adopt strategies and action plans for the implementation of projects and programs at the continental and regional levels for the communication and ICT sectors. The partnership with AU is one of Huawei’s efforts to drive digital transformation in Africa.

The Chairman of the specialized committee representative H.E. Ato Getechew Negash thanked the ministers for electing Ethiopia as the chair of the STC. Also he was grateful to Huawei and the Chinese government for the participation. Huawei has contributed a lot in the ICT sector regionally. He expect more and appreciate the company efforts in this regard. Such development endeavor cannot be provided only by governments.

Mark Xue, Vice President of Huawei Said “Today, the development of ICT and its applications, has penetrated into all aspects of human society, and is driving the world’s economic and social development. In 2020, the population estimates of 7 times growth, our aim is to enable full connectivity between people, between people and things, and between things.”

“With our expertise in the information and communications area and Africa’s ICT industry , We will continue to support the efforts of the AU to build a better-connected Africa in strengthening local infrastructure and ICT industry and Through this great opportunity and effective platform, along with all stakeholders, Huawei persist its dedication and full potential to help the African countries striving for industrialization and modernization promoting the digital economy and improve global competitiveness.”

The meeting also discusses in its sessions AU ongoing programs and projects, cybersecurity (AUC+ISOC), DotAfrica as well as an action plan for sustainable development of the postal sector in Africa.

The Specialized Technical Committees (STCs), which constitute an important technical organ of the African Union (AU), were established under Article 25 of the African Economic Community Treaty (the Abuja Treaty). The STCs are expected to work in close collaboration with the various departments of the AU Commission (AUC) so as to provide well-informed inputs in their areas of specialization to the work of the Executive Council.