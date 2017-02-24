Ramada officiates its presence in Ethiopia

Wyndham Hotel Group, one of the largest hotel groups with more than 8,000 hotels in partnership with ADM Business PLC, officially inaugurates Ramada Addis on Thursday evening.

The colorful official inauguration was attended by invited guests including the mayor of Addis Ababa city Diriba Kuma, who noted that his administration will continue supporting such investments which creates jobs and contributes to the overall growth hospitality sector of the city, among others.

Began operation last July, Ramada Addis has brought new features to the hotel industry of the city including introduction of Brazilian cuisine, among others. “More people are travelling than ever before and they are seeking out new and exciting destinations such as, Ethiopia. These travelers want the security of staying with international brands that they know and trust,” said Ignace Bauwens, Regional Vice President of Wyndham Hotel Group for Middle East and Africa.

“Ramada is a brand known around the world, and is a preferred choice of global travelers. We are thrilled to add Addis Ababa to the long list of cities where Ramada hotels can be found,” he said, indicating that the hotel giant is working on two more hotel projects one on the same street in Addis Ababa and the other in Bishoftu town 45 kilometers from Addis.

Located near Bole International Airport, Ramada Addis has 136 individual air-conditioned rooms, both high-speed wireless and wired Internet access and offers guests single, double and suite accommodations.