Hilton receives Ethiopia’s Hotel 2017 award

Hilton Addis Ababa is receives ‘Ethiopia’s Hotel of the Year 2017’ awarded by International Hotel Network Global Awards.

The International Hotel Network is an online network which gathers nominations, recommendations and information to work carried out and achievements, on hotels and resorts from across the globe. The aim of the awards is to recognize, showcase and recommend the best hotels and resorts from across the world to the audience.

Claus Steiner, general manager, Hilton Addis Ababa, stated, “At Hilton Addis Ababa we welcome guests from many different countries and I am delighted that our continuous efforts to offer superior levels of personalized service, have once again been globally recognized. I would like thank our guests and the hard-working hotel team members who deserve this honor and the credit for consistently exceeding guest expectations”.

Hilton Addis Ababa is preferred venue for a wide choice of larger and smaller meetings, conferences and exhibitions. It specialized over many years on all kinds of outside caterings. It is a great place to relax from the urban noises of the big city, has a private park with a wide range of leisure facilities.

It is increasingly popular amongst the young, trendy and the famous. It is the origins of so much history and culture, still vibrantly alive in a landscape of dramatic beauty. The onsite leisure facilities and services are all time enduring favorites of travellers to Ethiopia.

Set in the political capital of Africa, Hilton Addis Ababa is the perfect choice for business and leisure travelers. This landmark hotel located close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to numerous international organizations, ministries and diplomatic offices including the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa the UNECA Conference Center, the premier business destination in Ethiopia.

It offers spacious guest rooms, fine dining and warm, professional service to ensure a memorable stay. Flexible meeting venues and modern sports facilities, including a geothermal outdoor swimming pool, make it the ideal choice for a next event.

Enjoy a city within a city, designed with Guests in mind with all conveniences located within a hotel. Local attractions include the nearby Meskel Square, the Parliament building and the Ethiopian National Museum. About Hilton Hotels & Resorts For nearly a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has been proudly welcoming the world’s travelers.

