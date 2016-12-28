Hilton Addis Ababa partners with Book World for holiday magic

Hilton Addis Ababa has announced its partnership with the modern book shop, Book World, for a book fair, this year from 17 December 2016 until 7 January 2017.

The Book World chain now has 11 branches around Addis Ababa, including the one sited in the trendy and famous hotel, Hilton Addis Ababa. The exhibition brings an extensive selection of literary and fictional works to its patrons, current affairs books, award winning self-help, national guidebooks, educational and political books and books for children.

Apart from buying a wide selection of books, visitors and guests enjoy sweet delights at the hotel’s gingerbread house and top-flight festive season packages which are being provided by Hilton Addis Ababa.

“The Book World continues to enjoy Hilton Addis Ababa’s widespread support; we are pleased to place the fair in the ideal site of the city. The book world chain will embark on several projects to encourage and enhance reading and writing among the Ethiopian society among all age groups,” said Asfahe Tesfaye, general manager, Book World Shama PLC.

The book fair will stay open during the holiday season and conveys part of its great mission for Ethiopia, which is, to improve literacy at all levels and to foster a reading culture in the country. Media can access additional information about Hilton Addis Ababa at addisababa.hilton.com

“This is one of the greatest opportunities to provide our guests with high-quality, informative and internationally and locally published books. Hilton Addis Ababa is honored to work with Book World to make the holiday season memorable,” Claus Steiner, general manager, Hilton Addis Ababa.