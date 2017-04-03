The hidden treasures of Ethiopia: Platinum

By ASG –

Located in Eastern Africa with centuries-old historical and archeological attractions, Ethiopia is one of the natural reach countries in Africa. The multiple agro-climatic and fertile land of the country, are also sources of some of the most consumed commercial goods such as, coffee and tea, among others.

But most of all the country’s treasures include oil, natural gas to gold, platinum and dozens of valuable metallic and non-metallic mineral resources. Unfortunately most of these resources are untapped, while even those which are being produced are still insignificant in terms of contributing to the overall agrarian economy of Ethiopia.

For instance the contribution of gold to the export income of Ethiopia was only 19% in 2012, when the country’s total export earnings was around $3 billion. For same period coffee remained the top export item with 26% share, according to the World Bank 2015 assessment.

Untapped platinum resource

Platinum is the key input for manufacturing of many electronic equipment including mobile phones. Ethiopia reportedly has different grades of the mineral in various locations.

The study made by Ethiopian Geological Survey (EGS), which is the government agency, shows that the country has platinum deposits in a number of favorable host rocks.

In the western part of the country a more than 150 km long belt host a variety of ultramafic intrusive deposits of stratiform, from which platinum can be mined.

In addition, platinum deposit is reported to be found at north–south-oriented lineaments at Sirba Abay outcrops, the far northern part of the western Ethiopia.

Occurrences of platinum group metals have also been reported in this belt by the private company known as the western Wellga Mineral Development plc in 2005, according to a brief report of EGS on the platinum potential of Ethiopia.

Platinum exploration in Ethiopia

Platinum group elements (PGE) have been found in the Yubdo ultramafic belt. Primary PGE were discovered in the Yubdo ultramafic rocks by mineralogical study of borehole samples drilled in 1969 by Duval Corporation, USA, and examines the sample in 2000, according to the study.

The Yubdo mafic-ultramafic intrusion is an Alaskan type intrusion mainly composed of hornblende pyroxenite, peridotite and dunite. It is elliptical in shape and has an exposed outcrop length of 9 km and a width of 4–5 km.

The primary PGE documented in the chromitites and serpentinised dunites have tetraferroplatinum (PtFe4), iso ferro- platinum (Pt3Fe) and tulameenite (Pt2FeCu) compositions.

Very high platinum values

The recent pitting exploration activities in the Yubdo ultramafic body by the Yubdo Platinum and Gold Development plc (YPGD) showed very high platinum values in the weathered saprolite sections covering the primary mineralized zones. Trenching activities by YPGD, following pitting results, showed platinum mineralized zones.

The samples from bore-holes, pits, trenches and rock-chips of Yubdo ultramafic body showed high values of platinum as well as gold, along shear zones. In addition the Yubdo ultramafic body is a very attractive target for primary precious metals exploration activities, according EGS’ study.

Meanwhile so far there are no official reports about the current production and export status of platinum in Ethiopia and the companies or artisan miners involved.

Though there have been talks about the production of precious metals and other valuable minerals, the official export income statement of the country shows that almost 100% of Ethiopia’s mineral export earnings comes from gold.

Global Platinum Group Metal Production

In 2016 the top 5 platinum group metal producing countries in the world were South Africa, Russia and Zimbabwe, according to Investing News Network on March 30, 2016 update.

South Africa

Platinum production: 120,000 kilograms

Palladium production: 73,000 kilograms

South Africa is the world’s top producer of platinum and a major producer of palladium. It holds the largest-known reserves of PGMs globally at 63 million kilograms, and currently extracts 75 percent of planet’s platinum.

In the third quarter of 2016, total refined platinum supply from South Africa declined 4 percent, to 1.16 million ounces, due to several safety stoppages, including a fire and three fall-of-ground incidents, the World Platinum Investment Council says. After two quarters of refined stock sales to cover unexpected mine strikes, producers replenished their inventory by 105,000 ounces. Moody’s Investors Service has said that South Africa’s platinum industry should see some stability in 2017.

Russia

Platinum production: 23,000 kilograms

Palladium production: 82,000 kilograms

Despite being the world’s second-biggest platinum producer, Russia’s annual production trails South Africa’s by a large margin. That said, Russia is responsible for the majority of the world’s palladium production, and has a significant impact on the global market.

In the first half of 2016, a fund set up by Russia’s Norilsk Nickel (MCX: GMKN) bought about 90,000 ounces of palladium. Norilsk Nickel is the world’s largest palladium producer, and it created the fund to develop relations with holders of existing metal stockpiles. Most recently, the company announced that in 2017 it plans to produce 2.6 to 2.7 million ounces of palladium and 581,000 to 645,000 ounces of platinum from Russian feedstock.

Zimbabwe

Platinum production: 13,000 kilograms

Palladium production: 10,000 kilograms

In 2013, Obert Mpofu, Zimbabwe’s mines minister, introduced new royalty requirements on unrefined PGMs being sent outside the country. These royalties were designed to encourage in-country processing of PGMs. Zimbabwe continues to pursue the goal of increasing PGMs refining, but remains a difficult operating environment for international organizations looking to benefit from the country’s PGMs reserves.

Zimplats (ASX:ZIM) is the biggest platinum producer in the country. It is 87-percent owned by South Africa’s Impala Platinum Holdings (JSE:IMP), and owns a total of 48,535 hectares in mining claims. Most recently, the company received notice that the government wants to seize some of that land and distribute it to new companies. The company’s profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 came to $21 million, a 28-percent increase, thanks to higher platinum matte sales.

Canada

Platinum production: 9,000 kilograms

Palladium production: 23,000 kilograms

Canada’s strong palladium production makes it a global player in the PGMs market. The country only holds 310,000 kilograms of known PGMs reserves — less than half the total reserves of other countries on this list — but companies continue to explore for PGMs in Canada in hopes of discovering more deposits. In 2015, Canada upped its palladium production from 21,000 to 23,000 kilograms.

North American Palladium (NYSEMKT:PAL) is one of only two primary palladium producers in the world. Its flagship mine is Lac des Iles, located in Ontario; it has been in production since 1993. In the third quarter of 2016, the company produced 33,165 ounces of payable palladium, considerably lower than the previous year’s 57,914 ounces.

United States

Platinum production: 3,900 kilograms

Palladium production: 13,200 kilograms

Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) is the only producer of PGMs in the US. It owns the Stillwater and East Boulder mines. Together, these mines were responsible for almost $390 million worth of metals production in 2016, as per the US Geological Survey. The company also maintains a smelter, refinery and laboratory in Montana and recovers PGMs from spent catalyst material.

Palladium was a big winner after the 2016 US election, with Trump’s promises to support economic growth boosting its price. Expectations of growth in China also helped its performance, according to Investing News Network.