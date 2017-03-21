Experts gather in Lagos for Cashless Africa expo

Experts gather to discuss the future of finance in Lagos, the economic hub of Nigeria at the Cashless Africa expo. The expo, which attracted more than 35 speakers from 30 countries, is set to open officially tomorrow.

Ms Omokehinde Adebanjo, the Vice President and Area Business Head for West Africa, Mastercard will open the first day with other notable experts and innovators participating in nine sessions and panels for the two days.

The organizers say the expo has become a leading regional digital financial services conference in West Africa.

Mastercard is the headline sponsor of the expo with some leading innovators, companies and institutions joining as keynote sponsors: Ping-Express, WorldRemit, TransferTo, SoftwareGroup, Oradian, PharmAccess, IDM, CodersCode, Avante and APO.

During this event there will be discussion on the exciting trends in digital financial services—such innovative changes taking place across Africa as the continent leapfrogs into the digital economy.

According to Emmanuel Okoegwale, the principal Associate at Mobile Money Africa – Digital disruption is changing how traditional banking services, payments, remittances are now offered in the digital economy.

Almost all sectors of financial services including payments, money transfers, banking and more – is being re-imagined by non-traditional providers. While the traditional incumbent providers are reinventing themselves very quickly to understand better the puzzle presented by the Fintech and how they can leverage on the digital movement.

“The CashlessAfrica conference will not only highlight the challenges and opportunities in the Fintech space in Africa but will provide knowledge and networking platform that will bring the African Fintech industry at par with its counterparts across the globe,” the organizers said in their press statement.