Ethiopian Aviation Academy graduates 337 aviation professionals

Ethiopian Aviation Academy graduated 81 aviation maintenance technicians, 186 cabin crew and catering professionals, 70 commercial and ground service professionals.

Busera Awel, Chief Commercial Officer at Ethiopian, gave out diplomas to all the graduates, flight wings to cabin crew and achievement award to graduates with outstanding academic performance.

The Academy, which graduated the professionals over the weekend, is the largest aviation academy in Africa and a full ICAO Trainer Plus Member and IATA Authorized Global Training Center.

The Chief Commercial Officer remarked: “Seven years of successful execution of our vision 2025 have made us the largest and the best airline in the continent of Africa. Our sharp focus on the four Pillars of Vision 2025; Fleet, HRD, Infrastructure and Systems is one of the most important success factors. Our Aviation Academy is the foundation of our HRD and our business is all about people. Yesterday, we have inaugurated the largest and the most modern Cargo Terminal in Africa and today I am happy that we are celebrating the graduation of our brothers and sisters from this state of the art center of excellence”.

Operating successfully since its establishment in 1956, Ethiopian Aviation Academy has significantly contributed towards alleviating the critical shortage of skilled aviation professionals. Currently, the academy trains 1, 500 youths per annum and it envisages to enhance its intake capacity to 4, 000 by 2025. Ethiopian Aviation Academy is a full ICAO TRAINAIR Plus Member and IATA’s Authorized Global Training Center and Accredited Training School.