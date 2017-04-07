Ethiopian Airlines Inaugurates Three Maintenance Hangars

Ethiopian Airlines today inaugurates three wide body hangars equipped with state of the art tele-platforms and tail docks with a full Paint and General Maintenance hangar along with 15,000 Sq.m backside offices.

The hangars have also different shops and 105,000sq.m hangar apron area, each facility is capable of accommodating 1-B747-800 (the biggest Boeing airplane) at a time or more other type of aircraft in different arrangements. The third hangar is also capable of accommodating 1-B777-200 or 3-B737 Aircraft at a time, the Airlines said.

“Foundational Infrastructure development is one of the four pillars of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth strategic roadmap, Vision 2025. Hence, to further complement our steady growth and attain our goal in remaining to be the leading MRO service provider in Africa,

“We have been making massive infrastructure development projects to modernize and expand existing MRO facilities at a total cost of USD 115 million. Beyond ensuring self-sufficiency, completion of these maintenance hangars will surely enhance our capability to cope up with the 21st century new aviation developments and offer third party services,” said, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam Ethiopian Group CEO.

“Currently, we are providing complete total care maintenance service for ASKY, Malawian, RwandAir, Congo Airways, Ceiba Intercontinental, CamAir-Co. and Jambojet Airlines. We have also extended our services to a number of operators based in Africa, Middle East, Far East and Central Asia. Moreover, this milestone is also a symbol of our successful partnership with AVIC International and EXIM Bank of China and I hope this accomplishment will be replicated in Ethiopian 5-Star Hotel project which is now 40% complete,” he added.

Ethiopian MRO is accredited by FAA, EASA, and ECAA and is currently offering dependable services; Base Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Engine Maintenance, Component Maintenance, Calibration Services, Engineering Services, Structure & Composite Maintenance, Aircraft Stripping & Painting, and Wire Harness Manufacturing.

Furthermore, Ethiopian MRO is Boeing and Bombardier approved facility and proved its performance excellence by securing Bombardier’s Airline Reliability Performance Award for 5 years in a row. The facility is also an approved maintenance facility by General Electric for overhaul maintenance of CFM56-3 and -7B engines.

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 90 international destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350,

Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.