Ethiopian Airlines set to commence direct flight to Sao Paulo

Ethiopian Airlines Group is set to start direct flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil in mid-September, the Airline said.

Ethiopian Airlines, which is one of the fastest growing airlines in Africa, has been flying to Sao Paulo via Lome, Togo. ET will start its direct flight to Sao Paulo, the biggest city in the Brazil, as of September 16, 2017.

“We are delighted to offer our customers a faster and reliable connectivity between Africa, Middle East, Asia and Brazil with one of the shortest total Travel Time, operated with our state of the art fleet, Boeing 787,” said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines.

Sao Paulo is the economic and financial hub of the country hosting the headquarters of numerous major corporations.







While operating amidst of the fastest trade lane, ET’s flight to Sao Paulo has been providing efficient connections with 30 weekly flights to 5 destinations in China, 28 weekly flights to India, 14 weekly flights to Telaviv, 14 weekly flights to Beirut and almost daily flights to 55 cities across Africa, according to the CEO.

“In December, we shall complement our nonstop service with a fifth flight frequency(Sun/Mon), which will enable tourists and business travelers enjoy convenient connectivity options to/from more than 100 Ethiopian global passenger and cargo destinations. Furthermore, this move will also be an impetus to consolidate the multiple ties between Africa and Brazil,” Mr. Tewolde said.

Ethiopian made its debut flight to Sao Paulo in 2013; coordinating its schedules with its partner airline in West Africa, ASKY. The purpose of the flight was to give short, seamless and convenient connections to West Africa passengers travelling to and from Brazil, according to the press statement new Business Ethiopia received from Ethiopian.

Brazil is the largest national economy in South America with diversified economy including agriculture, industry, and a wide range of services such as ecotourism, leisure and cultural tourism.

In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.