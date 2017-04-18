Ethiopian Airlines celebrates reopening of Abuja flight

Ethiopian Airlines, is set to inaugurate the reopening of the Abuja Airport with its latest technology and the most modern Airplane in the world, the Airbus A350-900, the Airlines said.

The state of the art airplane will start the scheduled service on the Addis Ababa Abuja route, thereby gracing the reopening of Abuja Airport, to be held on April 18, 2017.

“As a veteran Pan African airline, it has always been our source of pride to connect our beloved continent Africa together and beyond,” said Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam.

“Our presence in Nigeria dates back to the 1960’s, same time the Federal Republic of Nigeria got independence from foreign colonization. We have always given our best to Nigeria at all times, both at good and challenging times, and we have been part of Nigeria’s historic growth and always consider ourselves as vital partners in the history and growth of Nigeria as a country,” he said.

Ethiopian currently operates 20 weekly flights to four Nigerian cities; Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano; offering hassle free connectivity to its worldwide network spread in five continents.

“The A350 is yet one of the landmarks in our 70 years proud history; providing exceptional levels of luxury and reliability for a totally unique passenger experience. Hence, with the reopening of Abuja Airport, the extra features of our game changing fleet, Airbus A350, will be awaiting for our esteemed Nigerian travellers. We shall continue to avail critical air connectivity options and connect African countries together and far beyond,” Tewolde added.

Passengers aboard the flight will enjoy the extra features of this latest flying machine: amazing cabin interior features with the latest high-definition touchscreen, personal monitors with a higher selection of movies, wider seats and windows, the lowest twin engine noise level, advanced air conditioning technology, full LED mood lighting.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian Airlines has been the first in Africa to own and operate the A350 in African skies. Among a total of 14 orders, Ethiopian currently has three of them in operation.