Ethiopian Airlines partners with Air Europa

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines and Air europa concluded partnership agreement signing a codesharing agreement, which will be effective as of tomorrow (April 11, 2017).

The new partnership is a free sale codeshare agreement, thereby allowing the partner airlines access to each other’s network by creating smooth connection at their respective hubs.

Mr. Busera Awel, Chief Commercial Officer Ethiopian Airlines, said: “We are pleased to optimize our collaboration with Air Europa through this instrumental code share agreement. As a customer focused airline, we always strive to meet our customer’s ever growing demand, availing critical connectivity options.

This strategic collaboration will enable our esteemed customer’s reach multiple destinations in Europe through one point check-in at point of origin. Reciprocally, Ethiopian vast African network is an added advantage to customers of Air Europa; connecting 53 major cities in Africa with minimum layover at our Addis hub.”

Imanol Pérez, Comercial Deputy Director of Air Europa, has expressed his satisfaction for the agreement reached with Ethiopian Airlines as it allows Air Europa to have presence in the African continent and offer its passengers a wider choice of travel destinations.

In addition, Air Europa also provides Ethiopian Airlines’ passengers with excellent connectivity with other European, Spanish and American destinations where Air Europa flies to through its Madrid hub.

Ethiopian currently serves more than 90 global destinations across five continents with over 240 daily departures; operating the youngest and most modern fleet with an average fleet age of less than five years.

Air Europa has operates to 51 destinations all round the world, of which 21 are domestic, 11 are Europe and Tel Aviv, 18 long haul destinations in North and South America and M.E. Air Europa will fly to Honduras this month and in June to Boston.