Ethiopian Airlines, NGOs partner for humanitarian flight

Ethiopian Airlines partnered with Boeing and three non-profit organizations to deliver 6.5 tons of humanitarian aids for St. Paul’s Hospital and Bihar Dar University College of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Ethiopian and Boeing have synergized with Conscience International (CI), Horn of Africa Neonatal Development Services and Seattle Alliance Outreach (SAO) organizations for the deliveries.

“For us, fulfilling our corporate social responsibilities is as important as our focus on pure business performance,” said Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines.

“This round of our humanitarian delivery is a continuation of our commendable collaboration with Boeing that has served as a source of vital service for our community and neighboring countries as well. Moreover, we are pleased to name our 18th B787 after Mother Teresa, who is always remembered as an icon of philanthropy. As a responsible corporate citizen, Ethiopian will continue to contribute on the socio-economic development of the country by relentlessly delivering on its corporate social responsibilities,” he said.

“On the other hand, pursuant to our fleet modernization plan and to further meet the ever growing demand of our customers, we are in bold move of modernizing and expanding our fleet, networks and facilities. Hence, this move will further ensure unmatched combination of operational flexibility, efficiency, and passenger comfort that will allow Ethiopian to achieve its goal to be the leading Aviation Group in Africa and a leading global airline,” The CEO added.

Currently, Ethiopian has 18 B787 in operation, deployed on its long haul passenger routes, and will receive the 19th by the end of this month, ferrying medical equipment and supplies for St. Paul’s Hospital.