Ethiopian Airlines marks 5th year flight to Toronto

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, marked five years service to Toronto, Canada.

“We are glad to mark Ethiopian five years of successful service to Toronto, Canada, our 5th gateway to the Americas,” said Mrs. Rahel Assefa, VP Marketing Ethiopian Airlines Group. “In a historic coincidence, this momentous occasion has matched with the timing we augmented our weekly scheduled services to five times a week; currently operate with our game changing fleet, B787,” she said.

“We owe this glittering success to the continued patronage of our esteemed customers and the support of the Canadian Government. As the route has played great roles in further bonding economic, cultural and bilateral cooperation between Canada and the continent of Africa, we shall thrive to work harder to mark many more successful years ahead.”

Ethiopian launched its maiden flight to Canada in 2012; efficiently connecting the continent of Africa with Canada, Toronto with a direct flight.

Ethiopian is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years.

Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft. Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Express & Ancillary Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; ET Inflight Catering; and Ethiopian Ground Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.