Ethiopian Airlines graduates 452 aviation professionals

Ethiopian Aviation Academy, the largest aviation academy in Africa, a full ICAO TRAINAIR Plus Member and IATA Authorized Global Training Center, today graduates 452 aviation professionals.

The academy has graduated 35 pilots, 110 aviation maintenance technicians, 248 cabin crew and 59 commercial and ground service professionals. This round of graduates includes Rwandese, Libyan and Tanzanian nationals, which testifies Ethiopian Pan African stance and key role in the development of African aviation.

Chief Operating Officer, Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Mesfin Tassew, congratulated and welcomed the new graduates to the airline’s dedicated workforce, gave out diplomas to all the graduates, flight wings to graduating pilots and cabin crew and achievement award to graduates with outstanding academic performance.

“Focusing on Human Resources Development (HRD) as one of the four major pillars of our fifteen years growth plan, Vision 2025, we are continually striving to ensure self-sufficiency in meeting the growing skilled manpower requirement and avail competent aviation professionals throughout the continent and beyond. And you, graduates, are leaving testaments of this commitment. At last, I would like to congratulate and encourage you all to carry on with Ethiopian transcendent corporate culture and work ethic, and sustain the legacy in our proud 70 plus years of history and success, ’’ Mr. Mesfin said.

Currently, the academy trains 1,500 youths per annum and it envisages enhancing its intake capacity to 4,000 by 2025. Ethiopian is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 95 international destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.