Ethiopian Airlines goes fully digital

Removing paper from the entire system Ethiopian Airlines Group said it has fully digitalized all its business processes like aircraft maintenance and Flight Operations, Commercial Operations.

The paperless activities of Ethiopian launched this morning also includes Finance, HRM, Customer Services, Procurement and supply Chain Management, Online learning, management approvals and authorizations, among others, according to the officials of Ethiopian Airlines.

“Although we started the digitization project in the last few years, today marks an important milestone in our history as we are removing paper from our entire business processes,” said Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, one of the fastest growing airlines in Africa.

“Leading in the digital revolution and leveraging on the latest advancement in the Information and Communication technology of the global airline industry, Ethiopian will scale up its operational

Excellence, Customer intimacy and cost leadership strategies. ICT will enable us to deliver customized global standard customer services as per the preferences of each and every customer,” he said at the

launching of the new service this morning.

“We are living in the fourth industrial Revolution which is fundamentally different from the previous industrial revolutions specially in the speed of change and disruptions and our continued success depends on our strategic response and our abilities to adapt to the velocity, breadth and depth and scale of the quantum changes coming our way. To this effect, we have embedded digitization in our organizational operating system with our valued customers in our mind,” he added.

The CEO further noted that Ethiopian operates the youngest, latest aviation technology and most environmental friendly fleets with less carbon emission to the environment. Ethiopian commands the lion’s shareof the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.