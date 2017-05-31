Ethiopian Airlines adds flight to Seychelles

Ethiopian Airlines, the fastest growing and most profitable African airline, is set to add a 6th weekly flight to Seychelles as of 6th December 2017, the Airline said.

“Air transport being a vital component of the tourist appeal and the driving factor for economic growth in general, we have been serving our continent for seven decades, offering convenient connectivity options to more than 54 African cities. ,” said Chief Commercial Officer Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Busera Awel.

“Seychelles being Africa’s premier tourist destination, with the natural attractions of the archipelagos, we have now added a sixth weekly service to provide more options for passengers flying from any part of the world to Seychelles and vice versa through our strategic hub at Addis Ababa. As per our growth strategy, vision 2025, we shall continue to increase our presence in Africa, so as to better promote and facilitate growth in the business and tourism sectors.”

Ethiopian also offers special fares for tour packages to the major African tourist destinations such as: Victoria Falls, Antananarivo, Guinea Conakry and Gaborone.

In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers:

Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25% in the past seven years.