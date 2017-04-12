Ethiopian Airlines achieves its 15 years targets in five years

Ethiopian Airlines, one of the fastest growing aviation groups in Africa, says it has achieved almost all of its 2025 vision ten years ahead.

“As part of our Vision 2025, we set a vision in 2010 to generate around $10 billion annual turnover, which at that time was almost unthinkable. But with the right planning and with the right execution, today we have surpassed all the plans we have set,” said, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Tewelde Gebremariam.

He made the statement at the opening of the 4th Global Aviation Training and TrainAir Plus Symposium of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which is opened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Tuesday.

“In the last seven years Ethiopian Airlines Group has witnessed a very fast growth. The main success factor has been long term planning. The main driving factor of the vision was to become the leading aviation group in Africa and we have achieved it almost ten years in advance,” he said.

Since then Ethiopian Airlines has structured its services into seven major business groups. The seven groups are: International airline, domestic and regional airline, cargo service, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (maintenance and engineering services that also serves sister airlines such as Air Rwanda, Asky Airlines), aviation academy that can enroll 4,000 training at a time, inflight catering center, which produces 100,000 meals daily, and Ground services.

Currently Africa Airlines market share in the global airlines industry is around 3%. In addition to Ethiopian Airlines Group, the major airlines of Africa include, South African Airways, Egypt Air, Royal Air Maroc, Air Mauritius, Kenyan Airways, among others.