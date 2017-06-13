Ethiopia launches E-visa service for 39 country citizens

The list of 39 eligible countries for E-Visa Application to travel to Ethiopia -June 13, 2017

Ethiopian Airlines and the Ethiopian Immigration and Nationality Affairs Main Department today launched the initial phase to commence an e-visa service for international visitors to Ethiopia from 39 countries including two already visa exempted.

The e- visa is processed and issued online on a single Web page where applicants apply, pay and secure their entry visa online. Once the online application is approved, applicants will receive an email authorizing them to travel to Ethiopia and they will get their passport stamped with the visa upon arrival in Addis Ababa.

Regarding the new service Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam remarked, “Ethiopia, the oldest independent civilization in Africa and one of the oldest in the world, is endowed with historical places, natural beauty, colourful and diverse cultural activities and various endemic wild animals which are of great interest to international tourists. However; we have not made best use of these natural resources to attract large number of tourists. To this effect, this project is part of a new national initiative to transform the tourism sector in the country.

The full commencement of the Online Visa application and issuance system will promote tourism, trade and investment to the country. It will save time, energy and cost for travelers to Ethiopia in addition to the simplicity and convenience that it facilitates.

With direct flights to/from more than 95 destinations from all corners of the world operated by the most modern airplanes, we will continue to make travel to Ethiopia, dependable, easy, convenient and affordable. I will take this opportunity to thank our IT team and our colleagues at the Main Department for Immigration & Nationality Affairs for the commendable collaboration and the job well done.”

Mr Gebreyohannes Teklu, Director Main Department for Immigration & Nationality Affairs, commented, “ We are glad that we have been working together with Ethiopian Airlines for the effective implementation of e-visa facilities at Bole International Airport. Now international visitors to Ethiopia, from countries provisioned for visa upon arrival, will make use of this service. Moreover, we have set up separate counters to process the visas of travelers under electronic travel authorization.”