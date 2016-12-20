Ethiopia First lady gets Global Inspirational Leadership Award

The First Lady of Ethiopia, Roman Tesfaye, is honored with a Special Congregational Proclamation by the General Assembly of the State of Georgia, USA and presented with the CELD Global Inspirational Leadership Award 2016. She is also identified among the top 100 most influential women in Emerging Economies.



First Lady Roman was presented with the awards at the annual summit of South American – African – Middle East and Asia women summit which took place on 13 December 2016 in Dubai. The awards presented to First Lady Roma Tesfaye are in recognition of her outstanding leadership and tireless efforts in improving the lives of the people of Ethiopia, especially women and children, directly contributing to fast-tracking the development of the African Region. The presentation of the award automatically qualified First Lady Roman to be inducted into the Global Women Leaders Hall of Fame.

Up on receiving the award First Lady Roman said empowering women socially, politically and economically requires high-level political commitment and investment. But is a commitment and investment worth making as the benefits are manifolds in the short and long-run. She also commented that what is good for women is good for the economy as a whole and emphasized the importance of nurturing women leaders in the business, political and academic spheres.

First Lady Roman Tesfaye is also identified as one the top 100 most influential women in Emerging Economies by the Amazon Watch Magazine 2016 edition which was launched at the summit.

The South American – African – Middle East and Asia women summit is a platform that brings together influential and prominent women as well as key stakeholders from South America, Africa, Middle East and Asia regions to discuss the need to recognize and seize the untapped and profitable opportunities that women economic and political engagements represent. The 2016 summit was held under the theme “Scaling up the Rise of Women Leaders in Emerging Economies”.

First Lady Roman also held a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group on various social development issues.

The office of the First Lady established and led by Roman Tesfaye actively advocates for selected strategic topics of women economic empowerment, nutrition, health and education in Ethiopia.