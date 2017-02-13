Third round Dashen-Arsenal grassroots coaching concludes in Addis Ababa

The third round of Dashen-Arsenal Grassroots Coaching session is concluded in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia over the weekend.

The two-day (February 9-10, 2017) intensive theoretical and practical coaching training was concluded on Friday afternoon awarding certificates to the 32 Ethiopian grassroots coaches. The closing ceremony was held in the presence of senior management of Dashen Breweries S.C. and Arsenal coaches.

Head Coach of Arsenal Soccer Schools, Simon McManus, and colleague Carlan Edgar, who came to Ethiopia for the first time, trained the Ethiopian coaches during the third round Dashen-Arsenal Grassroots Coaching Series.

The participants of the training are drawn from grassroots football projects under Ethiopian premier league clubs the Ethiopian Football Federation, regional sports commissions and private grassroots projects.

Mr. McManus who conceived and realized the Arsenal Grassroots Coaching programme, and Mr. Edgar, gave the theoretical and practical training at Beshale Hotel and the nearby Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) Football Club Training Pitch, in CMC area.

In September, 2015, Dashen Breweries S.C and Arsenal Football Club announced a three-year partnership and Arsenal became the first Premier League side to secure a regional partnership in Ethiopia. This partnership focuses on supporting Dashen Breweries’ community based initiatives with coaches from the club taking part in grassroots football development projects in Ethiopia.

The first of the six-round Dashen-Arsenal Grassroots Coaching series was held in Bahirdar town in February, 2016 involving over 27 coaches drawn from around Ethiopia.

Following the growing popularity of Dashen-Arsenal Grassroots Coaching, the number of participating coaches has reached 37 during the second round, which took place last May. Trainee coaches are expected to implement what they learn to practically be engaged in grassroots training as a key criteria to continue in the next level training.

In this regard, the participants of the third round coaching session are expected to have immensely benefited from the vast coaching knowledge and experiences of the Arsenal Soccer Schools coaches.

The training is designed by the Arsenal coaches and focuses on how to spur Grassroots Football Development in Ethiopia by nurturing children’s talent. The coaching series covers major topics such as elements that make up a young football player; qualities of a good coach; how to train young football players; receiving balls; moving in different directions; shooting; and possession, among others.