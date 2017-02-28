Dashen Breweries donates $2.2 million to Amhara Region

Dashen Breweries Share Company over the weekend donated 50 million birr (around $2.2 million) to Amhara Region Youth and Sport Bureau and additional $50,000 for Bahir Dar City Football Club.

Deputy Manager of Dashen, Mulugeta Maru, provided the check to at the ceremony held at Avanti International Hotel in Bahir Dar city. In his statement at the event Mulugeta noted that over the past 16 years Dashen has provided over half a billion birr to various social sectors as part of its commitment to support the community and improve the livelihoods of the people in different parts of the country.

Financial support to construction of Bahir Dar and Mekele stadiums and skills development for football coaches of less than 18 years players in association with Arsenal football club, are among the interventions of Dashen Breweries in the field of sport.

Recently head Coach of Arsenal Soccer Schools, Simon McManus, and colleague Carlan Edgar, who came to Ethiopia for the first time, have trained 32 Ethiopian coaches during the third round Dashen-Arsenal Grassroots Coaching Series.

The training is designed by the Arsenal coaches and focuses on how to spur Grassroots Football Development in Ethiopia by nurturing children’s talent. The coaching series covers major topics such as elements that make up a young football player; qualities of a good coach; how to train young football players; receiving balls; moving in different directions; shooting; and possession, among others.

The first of the six-round Dashen-Arsenal Grassroots Coaching series was held in Bahirdar town in February, 2016 involving over 27 coaches drawn from around Ethiopia.

In September, 2015, Dashen Breweries S.C and Arsenal Football Club announced a three-year partnership and Arsenal became the first Premier League side to secure a regional partnership in Ethiopia. This partnership focuses on supporting Dashen Breweries’ community based initiatives with coaches from the club taking part in grassroots football development projects in Ethiopia.