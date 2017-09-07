Emirates offers special fares to Ethiopians

Emirates, one of the world’s best airlines, offers Ethiopians the opportunity to explore all its 12 destinations in the United States with special Economy Class and Business Class fares.

Whether you want to enjoy the relaxed feel of the West Coast, or taste the amazing and affordable cuisine in San Francisco, or even take a “tech-tour” of the Silicon Valley, the United States has something for every traveller.

All inclusive Business Class return fares from Addis Ababa via Dubai to Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles start at USD2999, while to New York and Washington DC fares start at USD1999. Economy Class fares to Seattle and San Francisco start at USD899, while fares for Orlando and Los Angeles start at USD699.

Tickets must be booked between 5 and 15 September 2017, while travel must take place between 12 September and 9 December 2017 and from 22 January to 22 March 2018. Further terms and conditions apply.

Emirates’ US destinations include: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.







Emirates offers excellent on board service from an international cabin crew who come from 135 nationalities, including Ethiopian nationals, and speak over 60 languages. With lie-flat beds in Business Class, the largest in-seat screens in the world in Economy class at 13.3 inches and more than 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, Emirates provides quality products and value for money.

Those travelling with children can take advantage of the extensive family offering from priority boarding across all airports to special kid’s meals, dedicated children’s entertainment on ice and exclusive toys and Lonely Planet Kids activity bags on board. Emirates is the only airline to operate an all Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet, further elevating the passenger experience on board through a modern, state-of-the-art wide-body fleet.