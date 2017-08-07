Emirates entertains Ethiopian families with movie screening

Emirates gave some families in Ethiopia a taste of the airline’s award winning in-flight experience when they treated a group of parents and their children to an exclusive screening of “Cars 3” – the latest Universal Pictures animation release.

Nearly 30 children with their parents and guardians came together at Edna Mall on 5th August 2017 to watch the much-anticipated animation movie followed by lunch at the same venue hosted by Emirates Manager for Ethiopia, Manoj Nair.

“Emirates is all about providing value for money and a committed to ensure excellent service both in the air and on the ground, and it’s no different when it comes to family travel. For children, it’s important to keep them comfortable and entertained, and we take care of this by providing a wide selection of movies and programmes to suit their needs,” said Mr. Nair.

When flying Emirates, families can expect a wide variety of children’s programming with 90 channels of dedicated children’s entertainment on offer, including the very best movies and television from Disney, Cartoon Network, CBeebies and Nickelodeon channels plus much more.

Meal times on board are also given extra attention on Emirates flights. The special meals offered to children aged between two and 12 years old are served on newly designed meal trays featuring the iconic Emirates cabin crew and pilots.

Little explorers can make new friends on their flight with Emirates’ cuddly Fly With Me Animals. They are blanket buddies to wrap up with or little seat critters that attach to the seat belt. Children can be creative with magnetic sketchers, or explore the airline’s Fly with Me Animals magazine.

Emirates flight EK 723 departs Dubai daily at 1030hrs and arrives in Addis Ababa at 1335hrs. The return flight EK 724 leaves Addis Ababa at 1540 hrs and arrives in Dubai at 2105hrs.