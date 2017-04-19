Emirates Airlines apoints new country manager for Ethiopia

Emirates Airlines of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which flies to over 140 destinations across the world, has appointed Mr. Manoj Nair as its the new country manager for Ethiopia.

In this role, Nair will drive forward Emirates’ strategy for Ethiopia by introducing travel products and services that are designed for a cross-section of consumer and corporate segments in the country.

“I’m delighted to have been appointed as the new country manager for Ethiopia and I’m looking forward to working with the local team, as well as our trade partners in further developing the Emirates business in the market” said Mr. Nair following his appointment. “My focus in the market will be to continue providing our customers with the best possible service and value for money, as we connect them to more than 150 destinations across the world.”

Manoj Nair takes on his new responsibilities with over 20 years of aviation industry experience, including 8 years spent driving the growth of Emirates in West Africa as Regional Manager. He also brings a wealth of well-rounded experience in customer service, operations and sales to his role.

“Emirates is committed to Ethiopia and to the provision of superior inflight service and entertainment as well as an ongoing network expansion and focus on innovative ways to improve customer comfort and convenience,” Nair added.

When travelling on Emirates, all customers experience the airline’s award-winning ice entertainment system with hundreds of channels of on-demand audio and visual entertainment, gourmet cuisine and the world famous hospitality and service from its multi-national cabin crew.

Emirates is o one of the fast growing airlines in the world. In 2016: