Dubai introduces self-cooling sunbed

The world’s first self-cooling sunbed will be unveiled in the Middle East for the first time this month – and promises to revolutionize the way we relax outdoors.

Launching at The Leisure Show Dubai, the one-of-a-kind Koulsdown collection from the UK is set to transform how sun-worshippers get their tan on.

The brainchild of a British holidaymaker left burned by a boiling lounger, the bed and seating range features a patented gel lining which keeps the furniture cool, stopping sunbathers from scorching their skin when they lay down.

Not only that, but the laboratory-developed gel also reduces body temperature by two degrees – meaning those who use it can enjoy hours outside without growing uncomfortable.

Jay Ventham is the brains behind the range. He said: “I was on holiday trying to chill out in 36 degree sun – which is not easy! When I sat down the blisteringly hot sunbed burned me so badly that I was left with rashes and sores on the underside of my legs. That’s when I got to thinking there must be a better way.”

Intent on finding a solution, Ventham immediately started researching materials capable of keeping people cool. By the time he was on his flight back to the UK, he’d already found a gel-lined mattress and dreamt up his design for a range of outdoor-wear.







Within months he had his first products, which – complete with their memory foam lining – are now transforming hotels, leisure clubs and beaches the world over.

Ventham explained: “The gel is positioned in the upper layers, thus giving an instant cooling effect when laid upon. It reacts when in contact with the body, absorbing body heat and dissipating it back out into the air, giving a pleasant, cooling feeling and relieving discomfort from over-heating. It can reduce a person’s core body temperature by up to two degrees.”

The entrepreneur is now bringing the collection to The Leisure Show Dubai for their first exhibition outside the UK – and he is adamant they are the perfect fit for a booming tourist market in one of the world’s most sun-drenched nations.

He added: “The warmer climates of the Middle East and Africa region are best placed to benefit from the full Koulsdown range of products.

“With a fast growing number of hotels and resorts, there is vast opportunity across the region to provide thousands of people an enhanced experience at the beach or the swimming pool, through this comfortable and cooling range of outdoor furniture products.”

Sarkis Kahwajian, Event Manager at The Leisure Show Dubai, commented: “Our show is about creating a bridge between hotel and leisure operators and international firms who can supply what holidaymakers want when they visit them: experiences and facilities that are unforgettable in how they cater to their every need. The Koulsdown ticks both of those boxes. This could be the next game-changer for the world’s leisure industry.”

The Leisure Show Dubai 2017 is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), September 18-20th, co-located with The Hotel Show, as part of Dubai International Hospitality Week.

The Dubai Tourism endorsed event, organised by dmg events and the DWTC, is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors when it opens this month.