Djibouti Telecom set to bring high-speed connection to East Africa

Djibouti Telecom, East Africa’s leading telecom operator, announced today that it has joined its IP network with Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone.

With this new IP Transit agreement, networks and Internet Service Providers will have the opportunity to access Hurricane Electric’s robust global network, which is connected to over 155 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 6,000 different networks, according to Djibouti Telecom’s press statement.

“As a result, both new and existing customers will be able to experience increased throughput, reduced latency and improved reliability. Additionally, clients will also enjoy improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management infrastructure capabilities in the delivery of next-generation IP services,” it said.

The connection was made at two key global Internet Points of Presence (POPs) located in Singapore at Equinix and Global Switch facilities, which have a direct path to the Djbouti Telecom’s data center.

“The massive data growth projections for East Africa have prompted the rethink of the industry’s business model, with Djibouti Telecom focused on ensuring that Internet traffic is transported and managed across a reliable, diverse and secure network,” said Mohamed Assoweh Bouh, Director General of Djibouti Telecom. “That is why partnering with Hurricane Electric is a key element to our strategy in providing greater value and a better Internet experience to our partners and the whole value chain.”

“Hurricane Electric is excited to add Djibouti Telecom as a customer,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “We look forward to helping them provide a greater Internet experience for their customers throughout East Africa.”

Djibouti Telecom SA is a PUBLIC operator with a monopoly of national and international telecommunications throughout the Djiboutian territory.

A committed national player, because Djibouti Telecom SA believes in the strength of telecommunications as a creator of social links and as an indispensable tool for the economic development of our country, Djibouti Telecom SA thus creates close links with the local fabric.

Djibouti Telecom SA is mainly a range of products and services, (GSM, CDMA) and the Internet (IP / DATA for ADSL networks).

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world as measured by number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 150 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 6,000 different networks.

Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than four redundant paths crossing North America, two separate paths between the U.S. and Europe, and rings in Europe and Asia. In addition to its vast global network, Hurricane Electric owns and operates two data centers in Fremont, California – including Hurricane Electric Fremont 2, its newest 200,000 square-foot facility.

Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.