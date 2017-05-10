Direct Pay Online of Kenya enters Ethiopian market

The Direct Pay Online Group, (DPO Group), the leading online payment service provider in Africa with its headquarters in Kenya, enters the second largest populous market in Africa – Ethiopia.

The Group has officially established a new branch in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The new branch, in Bole, opened its doors in April 2017 and will become the base for the Group’s operations in the country. This base gives the DPO Group the presence needed to support its current Ethiopian clients and to further develop relationships with new clients looking for online payment services, the Group said today in its press statement.

Eran Feinstein, the DPO Group CEO said: “We welcome our new employees in Ethiopia and look forward to working with our existing clients and building new relationships. The Horn of Africa market is a key growth area for the Direct Pay Online Group and we are excited about the potential for our business.”

The DPO Group aims to assist both entrepreneurs and enterprises by providing a seamless and scalable online payment solution for all card and mobile payments regardless of geography, payment type or platform. The DPO Group will continue to invest and expand into more countries in Africa to ensure that it continues to lead the market in providing bespoke solutions to both existing and new clients.

“Since it was founded, the DPO Group has sought to empower African businesses to efficiently sell their products online and receive payments through a wide variety of methods,” added Feinstein.

“The investment in the new Addis branch validates the strength of our group and supports our vision of building the leading pan-African payment processor. We aim to expand our local presence to more than 10 countries across East, West, and Southern Africa this year, and to offer merchant acquiring abilities in 25 countries across the whole continent until the end of 2018.”

The DPO Group, launched operations in Kenya in 2006 and quickly expanded to the rest of East Africa. In 2016 it acquired PayGate, the leading South African online payment processor, and in March 2017 expanded operations to Namibia and Botswana, by acquiring 100% of the equity in Virtual Card Service (“VCS”).

The Group serves over 20,000 clients in Africa, including over 50 airlines, thousands of hotels, travel agents, tour operators, e-com players and other sectors. This broad client base has established the DPO Group as the largest player in online payments in Africa. The Group processes payments from all major credit cards, mobile money, bank transfer and e-wallets, and holds the PCI DSS Level 1 Certification, the highest security certification in the payment cards industry.