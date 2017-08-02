Commercial Bank of Ethiopia buys 200 additional ATM machines

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in Omni-channel solutions, today announced that Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), the largest bank in the country, is expanding its ATM network with the addition of 200 new NCR SelfServ™ ATMs.

NCR APTRA is a multi-vendor ATM management system that offers an accurate view of the banks entire self-service network in real time. NCR APTRA Vision helps CBE make faster business decisions and improve availability of its self-service channels by knowing exactly which ATMs require maintenance or cash replenishment, allowing them to send support staff in time to address the service needs.

“Ensuring that the new ATMs we introduce are supported by NCR’s innovative APTRA Vision software is a big step forward, as it allows us to achieve operational excellence, reduce cost and improve customer experience,” said Addis Tilaye, Director E-Payment Process, CBE. “NCR remains the undisputed market leader and we are confident this partnership will serve to strengthen our relationship further and help us not only expand our reach, but allow us to introduce world-class technologies to better serve our customers”.

NCR APTRA Vision seamlessly combines data from assisted and self-service devices, and provides CBE with incident management support and real-time access to transaction data on their self-service networks that enables CBE to be more agile and better serve customers. The addition of this software gives CBE the edge to transform operations, improve network availability, reduce operational costs and deliver exceptional customer service.

“Undisrupted services, complete control of all the banking channels and being available to customers when and where they want remains a key priority for financial institutions,” said Dimitri Kanellopoulos, channel leader for Africa at NCR Corporation.

“The ability of APTRA Vision to combine and analyze granular details on every consumer transaction across all self-service devices gives CBE maximum control of all the services and payment channels, enabling them to react in seconds rather than hours.”