Coke Studio Africa 2017 launches in Ethiopia

Coca-Cola Company celebrates the official launch of its music flagship Coke Studio Africa 2017 in Ethiopia. Being broadcasted in Ethiopia for the second time in its history, Coke Studio Africa has got bigger and better this season with the merger of Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa which were previously held separately.

Ethiopia will be represented by a diverse group of artists which includes second time voted Betty G, reggae sensation Sami Dan, Ethiopian rock phenomenon Jano band, “Bale robe” and “Dendasho” hit maker Asgegnew Asheko and top Tigrigna artist Dawit Nega.

Tigist Getu, Brand manager of Coca-Cola in Ethiopia says, “We had a great experience last year. And from that experience, we are very glad to bring a bigger and better Coke Studio Africa for the continent and for Ethiopia in particular. We have a group of top artists with diverse flavours this year incorporating the cultural and modern music experiences in Ethiopia. This will give more exposure to Ethiopian music and promote our culture globally”.

For months, the artists have been working alongside a highly talented house band while performing songs that will showcase the remix and cover of some of Africa’s hit songs. These artists are expected to showcase Ethiopian music & culture as well as share the values and traditions of their country with artists they will be collaborating with from the rest of Africa.







Epic moments to look forward to in the upcoming season include Betty G’s collaboration with the multi-platinum International pop artist Jason Derulo on the global fusion edition of Coke Studio, Jano band collaboration with South African Shekinah, Asgegnew Asheko working with Ugandan star Sheebah and the premier of the season; the Ethiopian New Year special episode.

“What makes this year special is that we have an Ethiopian New Year show and on that episode the Ethiopian Coke Studio artists come together to perform a special New Year song, arranged by top Ethiopian music producer Abegazu Kibrework Shiwota. We have also involved Alemayehu Deneke on the lyrics and melody writing. This by itself promotes Ethiopia, our special calendar, as well as our traditional clothes and dancing on a platform that Africa comes together to grasp each other’s values and connect as one” Tigist added.

Coke Studio Africa 2017 will be broadcasted weekly on EBS television. It promises to be a melting pot of music talents bringing together renowned music producers and top-notch artists drawn from various parts of the continent.

The merger this year increases the number of participating countries to 16, up from 11 in previous edition. This season will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa. The production now includes artists from South Africa, Rwanda, Angola, Zimbabwe, Togo, Madagascar, Mauritius, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia,Cameroon. The last edition featured Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Cote d’ Ivoire, & Togo whilst South Africa had its own production.

Some of the renowned names this season include Bruce Melodie from Rwanda, Tanzanian artists: Rayvanny, Izzo Bizness and Nandy, Ugandan artists Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo, Ykee Benda and Sheebah, Khaligraph Jones & Band Becca from Kenya, Nasty C, Busiswa, Mashayabhuqe, from South Africa, Youssoupha from Democratic Republic of Congo, Runtown and Yemi from Nigeria.

Like the previous editions, Coke Studio aims to inspire and introduce Africa’s music talents to a new and wider audience through interaction, collaboration and cooperation amongst musical artists while also building a strong brand connection with Africa’s young and growing population. Africa is full of great music talent in communities, cities and countries, and Coke Studio Africa can give these artists wider exposure, while enabling greater interaction, collaboration and cooperation to create inspirational new sounds.

Coke Studio Africa is a non-competitive music collaboration show, which seeks to bring people together and celebrate the diversity of African music and talent. It also gives upcoming artists the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent. It brings together artists from different genres, eras and regions to create a modern and authentic African sound through musical fusion. The show starts on September 10, Ethiopian New Year’s eve on Ebs television.