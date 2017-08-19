Cape Town set to host 2017 Africa Oil Week

ITE, organiser of top international oil and gas events, is pleased to announce details of the programme for the 24th Africa Oil Week, the world’s longest running oil and gas conference on the African continent, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from 23-27 October.



The 24th Africa Oil Week incorporates the 17th Africa Independents Forum (23 Oct), the 24th Africa Upstream (24-27 Oct), the 5th Africa Local Content Forum (23 Oct) and the 5th Young Professionals in Oil, Gas & Energy session (26 Oct).

Hailed internationally as Africa’s premier oil industry event, Africa Oil Week consistently delivers a content-rich programme that encourages debate and discussion, while facilitating networking and deal making. This year’s edition promises five days of crucial insights into the evolving upstream oil and gas industry, along with innovative strategies and solutions from corporate and public industry leaders.

The 2017 programme is designed around solutions for adjusting business models to the demands of the industry’s evolution. From key efficiency imperatives, environmental issues, the landmark OPEC deal, and leaner business models to trickier deep-water challenges, digital trends, the HR landscape and more, delegates can participate in over 20 dynamic, forward-thinking sessions led by around 160 top speakers.







A coup for ITE this year is securing the participation of Alex Epstein, Founder and President of the Center for Industrial Progress and author of the New York Times bestseller, “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels”.

Mr. Epstein will pitch his pro-fossil fuels argument against that of renewable energy development and investment pioneer Charlotte Aubin-Kalaidjian, co-Founder and CEO of GreenWish Partners, in a debate entitled “Phasing Out Fossil Fuels: The Moral Case”.

This exchange of views is sure to draw a record audience and delegates will have to be there well ahead of time to ensure getting a seat at what promises to be a lively and highly current debate, chaired by Didi Akinyelure, BBC Correspondent, Nigeria and 2016 winner of the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

In addition to these high-level panel discussions, roundtables, lectures and debates, the 24th Africa Oil Week programme boasts 16 extra hours to accommodate some timely new features:

Ministerial Panel Discussion, with oil and gas ministers from Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Republic of Congo and Namibia to discuss attracting operators and investment.

Côte d’Ivoire Roadshow, focusing on E&P and licensing round opportunities in the country’s promising oil and gas market. Potential investors will get first-hand information on the state of play in the country from the Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Development of Renewable Energy, the Ministry Chief of Staff in Charge of Petroleum, and senior managers from Petroci, Côte d’Ivoire’s national oil company.

Government Panel, bringing together top-level state officials from Nigeria, The Gambia, Ethiopia and the Seychelles for a panel discussion on frontier and emerging opportunities.

Young Professionals Roundtable Discussions, giving participants a chance to share the knowledge of their peers.

U.S. Department of Energy: LNG Handbook / LNG-to-Power Workshop on “Understanding Natural Gas & LNG Options”.

Mali Promotion: to attract investors and showcase Mali’s oil exploration.

AOW Science Seminars by AAPG, comprising two sessions of technical content, held over three days, and focused on the specific challenges presented by E&P activity in Africa.

‘Future Friday’, a full day dedicated to how technology will change E&P Africa’s future and energy mix.

Interactive Q&A via the brand new AOW mobile app.

Africa Oil Week hosts over 1,250 industry players from around the world, bringing together cross-continent multinationals and including a quality industry exhibition and five-star networking. Boosting those networking opportunities are the 80th PetroAfricanus Dinner, hosted by Seplat Petroleum Development Company and ITE, on 24 October; the 9th Global Women Petroleum & Energy Club Luncheon on 25 October, hosted by Frontier Communications and sponsored by Noble Energy; and the Business Breakfast around the topic of “Africa’s growing significance within OPEC” on 26 October.