British Foreign Secretary extends visit to Ethiopia

Extending his east African visit from Mogadishu, Somalia, the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrive Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for an official visit.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to meet higher government officials of Ethiopia and discuss bilateral and major regional and global affairs.

“I’ve seen today a great African success story with big plans for the future. Ethiopian Airlines are just one example of what happens when you combine British engineering expertise with African vision,” he said upon visiting Ethiopian Airlines plane.

During his visit Mr. Johnson saw how Ethiopia’s number one export, Ethiopian Airlines, flies Airbus 350s designed in the UK and flying with British manufactured wings. British Rolls Royce engines propel much of the fleet across Africa and beyond. British parts and maintenance are keeping them in the air.

He also visited Somalia where he met with the newly elected president President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on burning issues such as drought and insecurity, among others.

Through its various agencies including the Department for International Development (DFID), the British government has been a long time development partner of Ethiopia.