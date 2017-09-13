Best Cheap Tablets for Starting Businesses 2017

Starting a business, in this modern world, is no easy task. It requires ample dedication, hard work, focus, and the use of modern technology from an entrepreneur for running a successful business endeavor.

By depending on the modern technology and the latest gadgets, you can reduce the dependency on the manual work as the tech gadgets will take care of them in an automated way. Among the tech gadgets, the most dependable are the Android tablets.

They will not only keep you connected with your business operations on the go but will also enable you to certain business operations through them. Let’s have a look at some of the best cheap tablets, which can assist you in starting a business in 2017.

Google Pixel C

Google Pixel C is, undoubtedly, one of the besttablets out there due to its high specifications and versatility. It has a stellar hardware and amazing keyboard docks. Among its other extensive features, the battery timing (approx. 14 hours) stands out along the high resolution (2560×1800), which the tablet offers with its 10.2-inch screen. You can seamlessly run numerous apps simultaneously for carrying out important tasks related to your business on this tablet due to 3GB Ram and NvidiaTegra X1 CPU. The keyboard is paired to the device using a magnetic plate for the convenience of the entrepreneurs.

Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet is known for its gorgeous display. However, it can prove to be one of the best cheap tablets if you are starting your own business set up. It has an improved design and water and dust resistance capabilities. These features make this tablet the best to be used in business environment. It also comes with a keyboard dock, which further enhances its versatility. With the keyboard dock, it becomes easier for the budding entrepreneurs to compose emails, write reports, prepare presentations and do much more.The specifications of the tablet include 3GB RAM, 6000mAh battery, 10.1-inch display size, 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, and Octa-core (4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A57) CPU.

HP Elite x2 1012 G1

HP Elite x2 1012 G1 is specifically targeted for enterprise users in mind. The tablet is sturdy enough and has a great keyboard, which makes it easier to be used for carrying out various business related tasks. Moreover, it comes with numerous security features. You will also get an active pen with the tablet. The pen further enhances the usability of this tablet for business purpose. Among the top specs, 8GB Ram, 12-inch screen with 1920 x 1280 pixel resolution and Intel Core m7-6Y75 CPU are worth mentioning.

To sum it up, these are the best cheap tabletsavailable in the market, which can make the daunting process of setting up your new business endeavor relatively easier. Get the one that falls in your budget bracket and performs a whole lot of functions on it.