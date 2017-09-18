Australia helps developing countries participate in global trade

The government of Australia is contributing over AUD 1.4 million (CHF 1.1 million) to WTO trade-related programmes to help developing countries and in particular least-developed countries (LDCs) participate in multilateral trade negotiations and better access global markets.

AUD 430,000 (CHF 330,000) of this contribution will help LDCs participate in the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC11), which will take place on 10-13 December 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

AUD 1 million (CHF 770,000) will be provided to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), a global partnership aimed at helping developing countries comply with international food safety, animal and plant health standards and access agricultural markets more easily.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said: “I welcome Australia’s continued support. These generous contributions will help developing and least-developed countries gain the skills they need to trade and to increase their participation in the multilateral trading system, reaping the rewards for growth and development that this can bring.”







Australia’s WTO Ambassador, Frances Lisson, said: “Australia is deeply committed to a multilateral trading system in which all countries can participate. We are pleased to contribute to helping LDCs attend MC11 and ensuring that the important work of the STDF on sanitary and phytosanitary compliance can be carried out.”

These contributions continue Australia’s longstanding record of generous assistance to the various WTO trust funds over the past 15 years.