Astrazeneca’s healthy heart Africa holds free blood pressure screening

AstraZeneca’s Healthy Heart Africa (HHA) programme announced plans to hold free major Blood Pressure screening events as part of this year’s World Heart Day celebrations, which is observed every year on the 29th of September.

AstraZeneca’s Healthy Heart Africa (HHA) programme announced plans to hold free major Blood Pressure screening events as part of this year’s World Heart Day celebrations, which is observed every year on the 29th of September.

The key focus will be raising heart health awareness, through the conduction of hypertension screening events within Addis Ababa. Hypertension being one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD),(one of the four main types of NCDs), and CVDs are now the number one cause of death globally. Across WHO regions, the prevalence of hypertension is highest in Africa with almost half the population affected by it (46%).

The planned screening events are going to be held on the streets of Addis Ababa in several areas such as, Mexico – around Shebelle Hotel, Sholla Market, and around Rufael Church.

The same activation will also be conducted in regional states like Jimma, Hawassa, Hosa’ena, Mekelle, Harar and Dire Dawa, having free blood pressure screening for by Healthy Heart Africa.

In June 2016, the Federal Ministry of Health in Ethiopia entered into a partnership with AstraZeneca with the goal of tackling Hypertension by implementing the Healthy Heart Africa programme and integrating its’ models into the Ethiopian healthcare system in support of the Government of Ethiopia’s National Strategic Action Plan for NonCommunicable Diseases.

The HHA programme and partnership in Ethiopia is designed to provide the same programmatic elements that have been successful in Kenya, which was the first country of implementation, while ensuring their appropriate adoption to meet the needs of the Government’s healthcare system by utilizing the Government’s extensive Health Extension Program to bring care closer to the community.

The program implementation into public facilities is being adapted in partnership with Population Service International (PSI) Ethiopia in twelve hospitals and thirty-six health centres across seven regions aiming at decentralizing and scale up high-quality hypertension care and treatment at health facilities across seven regions.

The HHA Programme aims to reach 10 million people with high blood pressure in Africa in support of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global hypertension target of 25%

reduction in the prevalence of raised blood pressure by 2025.iv The programme has three components;

The key focus will be raising heart health awareness, through the conduction of hypertension screening events within Addis Ababa. Hypertension being one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD),(one of the four main types of NCDs), and CVDs are now the number one cause of death globally. Across WHO regions, the prevalence of hypertension is highest in Africa with almost half the population affected by it (46%).

The planned screening events are going to be held on the streets of Addis Ababa in several areas such as, Mexico – around Shebelle Hotel, Sholla Market, and around Rufael Church.

The same activation will also be conducted in regional states like Jimma, Hawassa, Hosa’ena, Mekelle, Harar and Dire Dawa, having free blood pressure screening for by Healthy Heart Africa.

In June 2016, the Federal Ministry of Health in Ethiopia entered into a partnership with AstraZeneca with the goal of tackling Hypertension by implementing the Healthy Heart Africa programme and integrating its’ models into the Ethiopian healthcare system in support of the Government of Ethiopia’s National Strategic Action Plan for NonCommunicable Diseases.

The HHA programme and partnership in Ethiopia is designed to provide the same programmatic elements that have been successful in Kenya, which was the first country of implementation, while ensuring their appropriate adoption to meet the needs of the Government’s healthcare system by utilizing the Government’s extensive Health Extension Program to bring care closer to the community.

The program implementation into public facilities is being adapted in partnership with Population Service International (PSI) Ethiopia in twelve hospitals and thirty-six health centres across seven regions aiming at decentralizing and scale up high-quality hypertension care and treatment at health facilities across seven regions.

The HHA Programme aims to reach 10 million people with high blood pressure in Africa in support of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global hypertension target of 25%

reduction in the prevalence of raised blood pressure by 2025.iv The programme has three components;