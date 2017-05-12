Addis International Catering receives Best Caterer Africa award

Qatar Airways Catering Services has awarded Addis International Catering as the ‘Best Caterer – Africa 2016’ for the second time since it started operations to Addis Ababa.

This award was also bestowed on Addis International Catering in 2014. Addis International Catering, an affiliate of MIDROC Ethiopia Investment Group, was established in 2006 to provide world class catering services to airlines, international conferences and other large scale events around Addis Ababa.

Qatar Airways, The 5 Star Airline, flies to more than 150 destinations globally, has 105 caterers around its network and operates to 24 destinations in Africa. It monitors several parameters of caterer performance including crew comments, on-time performance, passenger feedback, and various other food and safety related audits. Caterers are also vetted for sample checks, equipment inventories, communications, chef’s table reports and operational performance.

This prestigious award is a confirmation of the dedication that Addis International Catering demonstrates to pioneer and maintain the highest standards of quality and safety in the culinary field in Ethiopia.

In addition to Qatar Airways, Addis International Catering proudly caters other airline customers operating from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport including Air Djibouti, Egypt Air, Emirates Airlines and Kenya Airways as well as a wide variety of VIP, charter, private operators and small regional operators including Abyssinia Flight Services and Trans Nation Airways. Addis International Catering additionally performs cabin cleaning services to a number of carriers including Air Djibouti, Emirates Airlines, flydubai, Qatar Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Addis International Catering also provides catering services to a number of institutions including German Embassy School, International Community School, Lion Heart Academy and Sandford International School. The Outside Catering operation also caters notable events held at various embassies, banks, and private events from intimate dinner parties to full scale large parties.

Addis International Catering’s ISO 17025:2005 accredited Food Safety Laboratory Services carries out full microbiological testing as well as Hygiene and HACCP training for several companies in Addis Ababa.