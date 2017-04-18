Addis Ababa to host Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development

Addis Ababa, the political capital of Africa is set to host the 2017 Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD), in preparation for the 2017 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

The meeting will be held in Addis Ababa from 16-19 May under the theme; “Ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth and prosperity for all”, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) said in its press statement.

The ARFSD tracks progress in the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are at the core of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as the global fight to eradicate poverty and promote prosperity continues.

In Africa, the SDGs are being implemented concurrently and in an integrated manner with the First 10-year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063, Africa’s 50-year strategic framework for socio-economic transformation which seeks to accelerate the implementation of past and existing continental initiatives for growth and sustainable development.

The 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 are mutually reinforcing and together emphasize the pursuit of inclusive and sustainable structural transformation and sustainable development at regional, sub-regional and national levels.

“The regional forum also aims to keep all the stakeholders in Africa mobilized and engaged to strengthen their commitment to concerted action on the SDGs as well as garner international support to translate the SDGs and Agenda 2063 aspirations into measurable and shared prosperity that benefits everyone and our planet,” says Fatima Denton of the ECA’s Special Initiatives Division.

The ARFSD is being held in the second year of implementation of the 2030 Agenda and third year of implementation of Agenda 2063.

“The Forum provides an opportunity for Africa to examine early results, share and reflect on the implementation experiences of the continent and trigger action towards implementation of the two agendas,” Ms. Denton added.

The ARFSD theme is well-alligned with that of the 2017 HLPF that will be held in New York in July under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) under the theme; “Eradicating poverty and promoting prosperity in a changing world”.

The HLPF provides political leadership, guidance and recommendations for sustainable development to Member States, including follow-ups and reviewing progress in the implementation of sustainable development commitments.

The 2017 HLPF theme reaffirms eradication of poverty as one of the world’s top-most priorities without which shared well-being and prosperity could not be realized.

The conclusions and recommendations of the Forum will seek to strengthen national governments’ implementation efforts and inform the global debate at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which will be convened in New York during in July.

The ECA is working with the African Union Commission (AUC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and other United Nation agencies in organizing the 2017 ARFSD in preparation for the 2017 HLPF, according to the statement.